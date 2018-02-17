Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Two appearances away from 50
Vasilevskiy led the Lightning out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday evening, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. As a result, Vasi will draw the home start against the Devils.
This will be the 48th start and 49th outing of the campaign for Vasilevskiy, who finished with 50 games total in 2016-17. A legitimate Vezina Trophy contender, the Russian has crafted a 34-11-2 record (seven shutouts) to complement a 2.30 GAA and .929 save percentage. He'll reportedly be countered by backup netminder Eddie Lack -- clearly, he's an inferior option to Vasilevskiy as the owner of a lifetime .909 save percentage between four clubs.
