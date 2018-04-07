Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Unavailable for finale
Vasilevskiy will not be available for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Hurricanes, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
It was already established that Louis Domingue would be getting the start in this game. However, this means that Vasilevskiy won't even be available to be the backup. That would leave Peter Budaj in that role. However, the 23-year-old Russian impressed in his first full campaign as a starter, winning 44 games while posting a 2.62 GAA and .920 save percentage.
