Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Unbeaten in 20 games
Vasilevskiy made 29 saves in a 3-1 win over Edmonton on Thursday.
The win extended his point streak to 20 games. Vasilevskiy is 18-0-2 in his past 20 games. His excellence means one thing -- auto-start.
More News
