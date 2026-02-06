Vasilevskiy made 33 saves in a 6-1 win over Florida on Thursday.

Ho hum, another game, another win. Vasilevskiy win streak now stands at eight games (13 goals allowed). And he hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 18 (16-0-1). Vasilevskiy is an impressive 27-7-3 with a 2.11 GAA and .920. How dominant has he been? He began the season with a 0-3-2 record and 17 goals allowed in hiis first five starts. And now Vasy gets to rest and recover during the break, so he's fresh to carry his squad toward a date with Lord Stanley.