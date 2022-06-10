Vasilevskiy stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5.

For the first time since Game 1 of the first round, the Rangers lost on home ice, thanks to a locked-in effort from Vasilevskiy. He had a handful of key saves, and late goals by Ondrej Palat and Brandon Hagel helped the Lightning head home up 3-2 in the series. Vasilevskiy has won three games in a row, allowing just four tallies in that span, and he'll now have up to two chances to send the Lightning to the Stanley Cup Finals for a third year in a row. Game 6 is set for Saturday in Tampa.