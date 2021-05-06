Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

Dallas actually held a 22-20 edge in shots in a low-event game, but Tampa Bay's offense was much more opportunistic in front of Vasilevskiy. The Russian netminder clearly wasn't hampered by injury and simply received a weekend off in Detroit, so he'll be fresh for both his team and fantasy managers over the final few games.