Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in Sunday's 6-3 win over Chicago.

The Bolts found themselves in a 3-0 hole early in the second period, but Vasilevskiy shut the door the rest of the way and gave his team a chance to come roaring back. The 26-year-old netminder has reeled off six straight wins, and on the season he sports a 15-3-1 record with a dazzling 1.73 GAA and .939 save percentage as he marches towards another Vezina Trophy.