Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod for all three round-robin contests, including Monday's clash with Washington, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

While coach Jon Cooper told reporters that Vasilevskiy would start each of the three games, he did mention that backup Curtis McElhinney could see some ice time as well. As a result, DFS players may want to consider fading the netminder due to the potential for limited save production, even if the Lightning are favored to win.