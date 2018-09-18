Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Will start Tuesday's preseason game

Vasilevskiy will tend twine during Tuesday's preseason game against the Hurricanes, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy is getting some early work for the Lightning after playing 65 games last season plus 17 in the playoffs. The 24-year-old will look to top the .920 save percentage and 2.62 GAA that put him in the running for the Vezina Trophy in 2017-18. He's a solid DFS option with the offensive support he's surrounded by.