Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Will tend twine Wednesday
Vasilevskiy will start against the Bruins on Wednesday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy pitched a shutout Tuesday night against the Sabres, so head coach Jon Cooper decided the 23-year-old netminder should start for the second consecutive night. The youngster has been lights out this season, accruing a 16-3-1 record so far, while adding a .933 save percentage and 2.19 GAA. Vasilevskiy obviously has the skill to bolster fantasy lineups, and if he continues to be trusted to work back-to-back nights, his value will only go up.
