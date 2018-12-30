Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Win leaves sour taste again

Vasilevskiy made 33 saves in a 6-5 win over the Canadiens on Saturday night.

It's a win, but a weak one -- let's be honest. Vasilevskiy has allowed at least five goals in back-to-back games, in three of his last five and in four of his last seven. That's sour. The Bolts continue to win regardless, so let's hope this is just him working out the post-injury kinks. But Vasilevskiy is killing your counting stats (other than wins), so this pains us to say but we must. You need to look at parking him for a game or two until he stops playing sieve or your scoring categories will be impacted.