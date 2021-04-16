Vasilevskiy made 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Florida on Thursday.

He also picked up an elusive power-play assist. Vasilevkiy was strong throughout -- he was beaten by Patric Hornqvist on a backhand from the left face-off circle and Anthony Duclair on a difficult two-on-one. Vasilevskiy has won three straight and five of his last six. His 26 victories leads the NHL and Philipp Grubauer, his closest competition in that category, went on the COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday and will miss two weeks. No-one else is close. Vasilevskiy remains a fantasy workhorse that carries his on-ice club and your fantasy squad, too.