Vasilevskiy made 28 saves Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to Florida.

Aaron Ekblad scored on a redirection early in the first, and Sam Reinhart scored twice, once on a hot from the hash marks and the second while shorthanded in the third. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Vasilevskiy. The Bolts are one point out of third place in the Atlantic, and they are tied with Washington for the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Vasilevskiy has always been critical to the Bolts success, and this year is no different.