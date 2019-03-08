Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Win streak stops at 10
Vasilevskiy made 27 saves in a 3-0 loss to Minnesota.
He and the Bolts had to lose at some point. Vasilevskiy's winning streak stopped at 10 games, but he'll start up a new one soon enough. He's the best in the business.
