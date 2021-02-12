Vasilevskiy gave up four goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Florida piled up four goals in the first two periods, then added an empty-netter to seal it in the third. Expect Vasilevskiy to put this uncharacteristic clunker behind him before long, as he came into this one riding a five-game winning streak during which Vasilevskiy allowed only 10 goals.