Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 23 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Steven Stamkos scored twice in the third period to force the extra session, but Vasilevskiy gave up a goal to Vladislav Gavrikov 25 seconds into overtime. This put an end to Vasilevskiy's five-game winning streak. The 29-year-old dropped to 26-16-2 with a 2.94 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 44 appearances on the year. He'll likely get some rest Sunday when the Lightning wrap up their road trip in Anaheim.