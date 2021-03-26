Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 41 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Stars on Thursday.

Vasilevskiy had allowed just four goals in four meetings with the Stars this season, but they found their groove against him Thursday. Just like that, Vasilevskiy's franchise-record 12-game winning streak ended. He dropped to 21-4-1 with a 1.91 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 26 games. The Russian netminder will likely be back in net for Saturday's game against the Hurricanes.