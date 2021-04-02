Vasilevskiy made 36 saves in a 3-2 win over Columbus on Thursday.

It was a nice rebound for Vasi, who had lost two straight and surrendered eight goals in those games. Prior to that, he had gone 21-3-1. Vasilevskiy is the best in the business. He leads the NHL in wins with 23 and save percentage (among starters) with .931. He's second among starters in GAA with 1.99. It would be a remarkable (and rare) feat if Vasilevskiy ends up at the top of the league in all three categories. But it's definitely possible.