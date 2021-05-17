Vasilevskiy stopped 35 of 39 shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

A chaotic, back-and-forth battle saw the teams trade momentum multiple times in the contest. Vasilevskiy prevailed in the end on the strength of Brayden Point's two goals in the third period for the comeback win. The 26-year-old Vasilevskiy had arguably the best season of his career with a 2.21 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 42 outings. He'll look to tighten things up between the pipes in Game 2 on Tuesday.