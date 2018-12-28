Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins despite allowing five goals

Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in a 6-5 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday night.

It was the Wild West on Thursday -- neither team's blue line pulled their weight and it was run-and-gun all night. Vasilevskiy was fine, but not great. He'll settle down next game. No worries.

More News
Our Latest Stories