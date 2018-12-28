Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins despite allowing five goals
Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in a 6-5 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday night.
It was the Wild West on Thursday -- neither team's blue line pulled their weight and it was run-and-gun all night. Vasilevskiy was fine, but not great. He'll settle down next game. No worries.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Plugging pucks Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Beats Oilers despite subpar start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Protecting road net Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Bounces back in big way•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Allows five goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...