Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins despite allowing four goals

Vasilevskiy stopped 24 of 28 shots in a 6-4 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.

For the third time in four games, Vasilevskiy saw four pucks beat him but still found a way to pick up his 17th win of the season. The Lightning netminder, since Dec. 1, has lost only twice in regulation. Because of how explosive Tampa Bay's offense is most evenings, Vasilevskiy is always highly trustworthy in fantasy, but fewer goals against certainly wouldn't hurt.