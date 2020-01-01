Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins despite allowing four goals
Vasilevskiy stopped 24 of 28 shots in a 6-4 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.
For the third time in four games, Vasilevskiy saw four pucks beat him but still found a way to pick up his 17th win of the season. The Lightning netminder, since Dec. 1, has lost only twice in regulation. Because of how explosive Tampa Bay's offense is most evenings, Vasilevskiy is always highly trustworthy in fantasy, but fewer goals against certainly wouldn't hurt.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Faces first 17 shots of game•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Canadiens•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stymies panthers in rout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes against Panthers•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dull edges to game Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.