Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins despite allowing four

Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Carolina.

Vasilevskiy wasn't at his best, but playing behind the league's highest-scoring offense has often allowed him to nab victories in such situations. The 23-year-old Russian posted a middling 2.61 GAA and .917 save percentage in his first exposure to a starter's workload last season, and it's fair to wonder if he's starting to hit a wall again after 36 appearances with 10 goals allowed in his last two starts.