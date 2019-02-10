Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins despite yielding four goals
Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 32 shots in a 5-4 victory against the Penguins on Saturday.
The 24-year-old gave up two 4-on-4 goals and a late 5-on-5 score when it felt as if the game had already been decided. Still, Vasilevskiy owners will take the win because coming into the night, he posted a .973 save percentage in the last three games and won just once. He is 22-7-4 with a 2.44 GAA and .926 save percentage this season.
