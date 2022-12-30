Vasilevskiy made 45 saves through overtime and turned away four-of-five shooters in the shootout in a 2-1 victory over the Rangers on Thursday.

It was the 2019 Vezina winner who prevailed over the reigning Vezina holder, Igor Shesterkin, in an absolute goaltending clinic on Thursday night. The only puck that got past Vasilevskiy came off a one-timer by Mika Zibanejad from the high slot in the first. He made five strong saves in OT when the Rangers got a power play after Victor Hedman took a tripping penalty at 2:06. Vasilevskiy is 7-2-0 in his last nine starts since the start of December; he has allowed two or fewer goals in all but one of those nine.