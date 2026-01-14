default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Vasilevskiy made 26 saves Tuesday in a 2-1 shootout win over the Penguins.

Both teams played well defensively, and the game could have gone either way. Vasilevskiy made several sharp saves to extend his personal winning streak to eight games. That matches John Gibson and Scott Wedgewood for the second-longest this season. Brandon Bussi has the longest winning streak this season (nine).

More News