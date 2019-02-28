Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins eighth straight
Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 36 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Rangers on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old and the Lightning held a two-goal lead on two separate occasions, but the Rangers fought back to force overtime. Still, Vasilevskiy won his eight straight, moving him seemingly even closer to the Vezina Trophy. During the winning streak, he owns a .939 save percentage. This season, Vasilevskiy is 29-7-4 with a league-leading .930 save percentage and a 2.28 GAA.
