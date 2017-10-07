Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins first game of season
Vasilevskiy made 33 saves in a 5-3 victory over the Panthers on Friday night.
He made some fantastic saves and looked every part the breakout player we think he can be. Vasilevskiy is a must-play.
