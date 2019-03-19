Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins fourth straight

Vasilevskiy gave up only one goal on 29 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

The Russian netminder allowed an early goal to Clayton Keller but stopped 11 shots each in the second and third periods to backstop the Lightning to the win that clinched the Presidents' Trophy. Vasilevskiy's record improved to 35-8-4 with a 2.26 GAA and a .930 save percentage. He's won nine of his last 10 starts, although coach Jon Cooper may be interested in resting Vasilevskiy more now that there's nothing left for the team to do in the regular season beyond chasing records.