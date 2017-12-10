Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins in overtime
Vasilevskiy turned away 17 pucks in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.
The win was Vasilevskiy's 19th of the season. He has not really wilted under the weight of the heavy workload in Tampa, but there could be a falter or two as the days get even shorter. Until then, Vasilevskiy is an elite fantasy play.
