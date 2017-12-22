Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins in shootout
Vasilevskiy made 18 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Senators on Thursday.
Most of the game was spent in the Ottawa zone, so it was hard for Vasilevskiy to stay focused. He also caught a bad break on the first goal, which was a crazy deflection off one of his defenders. However, the young netminder was sharp when he needed to be -- in the shootout. Vasilevskiy is having a breakout season for the best team in the league.
