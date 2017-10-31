Vasilevskiy made just 18 saves during Monday's 8-5 win over Florida.

This obviously wasn't Vasilevskiy's finest showing, but he collected his 10th win of the season and still owns a rock-solid .927 save percentage and 2.46 GAA. The Lightning offense is going to provide him with plenty of opportunities to pile up victories, and through 11 games, there have been far more standout starts than stinkers. Vasilevskiy checks out as a high-end, matchup-proof option moving forward.