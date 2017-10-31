Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins ninth straight despite allowing five goals
Vasilevskiy made just 18 saves during Monday's 8-5 win over Florida.
This obviously wasn't Vasilevskiy's finest showing, but he collected his 10th win of the season and still owns a rock-solid .927 save percentage and 2.46 GAA. The Lightning offense is going to provide him with plenty of opportunities to pile up victories, and through 11 games, there have been far more standout starts than stinkers. Vasilevskiy checks out as a high-end, matchup-proof option moving forward.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Monday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Best fantasy twinetender right now•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Allows just one goal Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to stay hot Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dominant in win over Pens•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...