Vasilevskiy turned aside 25 of 27 shots in a 3-2 win over Boston on Wednesday in round-robin play.
Vasilevskiy might want Boston's first goal back -- he appeared to simply whiff on Charlie McAvoy's unscreened point shot -- but was otherwise sharp for the second game in a row. He's won both of his starts and stopped 56 of 60 shots (.933 save percentage) in the round robin heading into Saturday's clash with Philadelphia.
