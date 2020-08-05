Vasilevskiy turned aside 25 of 27 shots in a 3-2 win over Boston on Wednesday in round-robin play.

Vasilevskiy might want Boston's first goal back -- he appeared to simply whiff on Charlie McAvoy's unscreened point shot -- but was otherwise sharp for the second game in a row. He's won both of his starts and stopped 56 of 60 shots (.933 save percentage) in the round robin heading into Saturday's clash with Philadelphia.