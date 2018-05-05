Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins seventh game of postseason

Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 32 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Bruins on Friday. With the win, the Lightning took a commanding 3-1 lead in the second-round series.

The Lightning jumped out to early 2-0 lead in Game 4 only to see their young netminder give it away by the first few minutes of the third period. However, Steven Stamkos scored his first non-empty goal of the series to force overtime, where the Lightning scored in order to take both games in Boston. Despite not putting together his best effort, Vasilevskiy improved to 7-2 this postseason. He also has a .923 save percentage and 2.33 GAA this spring.