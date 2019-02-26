Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins seventh straight

Vasilevskiy yielded three goals on 33 shots in Monday's shootout win over the Kings.

Vasilevskiy was perfect until he allowed three goals in a six-minute span during the third period. The Lightning were able to tie it and the game eventually went to a shootout where Vasilevskiy stopped two of three attempts by the Kings to help the team secure its 100th point. Vasileskiy ranks third in the league with a .930 save percentage, and his 28-7-4 record sets him up well for a Vezina Trophy bid.