Vasilevskiy stopped 36 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

The Lightning jumped out to a 2-0 lead that got erased before the end of the second period, but Vasilevskiy shut the door on Boston the rest of the way. The 29-year-old has won five of his last six starts and has gone 11 straight outings without allowing more than three goals, posting a 9-2-0 record with a 2.35 GAA and .917 save percentage over the latter stretch.