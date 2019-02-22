Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins sixth straight
Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for the Lightning in a 2-1 shootout win over the Sabres on Thursday night.
Vasilevskiy has won six straight and is 12-4-2 in 2019. He and the Bolts are dominating the NHL -- they are 17 points ahead of second-pace Calgary. Watch for the Bolts to rest Vasilevskiy a bit in the next month and a bit in preparation for a long postseason run.
