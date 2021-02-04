Vasilevskiy turned aside 15 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
The Bolts took a 3-0 lead less than five minutes into the game, and Vasilevskiy cruised to his third straight victory from there. He's now 6-1-1 on the season with a dazzling 1.99 GAA and .927 save percentage, as the 26-year-old takes aim at his second Vezina Trophy.
