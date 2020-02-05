Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins third straight
Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Vegas.
Vasilevskiy stayed hot with his 17th win in his last 20 starts. He hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game since the start of December and he'll take a three-game winning streak into Thursday's game against the Penguins. Vasilevskiy is now 27-9-3 with a 2.53 GAA and .917 save percentage.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting against Vegas•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ekes out win over Ducks•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Back in win column•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing off against Kings•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Lengthy winning streak halted•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.