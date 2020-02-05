Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins third straight

Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Vegas.

Vasilevskiy stayed hot with his 17th win in his last 20 starts. He hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game since the start of December and he'll take a three-game winning streak into Thursday's game against the Penguins. Vasilevskiy is now 27-9-3 with a 2.53 GAA and .917 save percentage.