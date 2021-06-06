Vasilevskiy stopped 21 of 25 shots Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 4.

After a rather uneventful first period in which Tampa Bay scored the lone goal, things got a little crazy in the second, with the two teams combining to light the lamp eight times. Vasilevskiy and the Lightning found themselves trailing 4-2 with just over five minutes left in the stanza, but Tampa Bay responded with three straight goals before the intermission and added another in the third period. Vasilevsky improved to 7-3 in the postseason with a 2.46 GAA and .928 save percentage. He'll be back between the pipes for Game 5 on Tuesday.