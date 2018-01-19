Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wobbles out of break with another loss
Vasilevskiy made 26 saves in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Vegas.
He exited the break the way he entered it -- on a losing note and a big one. Vasilevskiy has allowed at least four goals in each of his last four games and 19 overall in that span. This young stud will shake off this funk soon enough, but we know his owners are holding their collective breath a little bit. Vasilevskiy has already started 37 games this season, just 10 fewer than his previous busiest season (2016-17).
