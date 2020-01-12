Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Won't start Sunday
Contrary to an earlier report, Vasilevskiy will not start for Sunday's contest against the Devils, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Backup Curtis McElhinney will get the starting nod after Vasilevskiy posted a shutout on Saturday.
