Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Yanked from Monday's loss
Vasilevskiy lasted only two periods in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers, stopping 22 of 26 shots.
Louis Domingue replaced him to begin the third period but didn't fare any better against an Edmonton barrage led by Connor McDavid. The result ended a four-game wining streak for the streaky Vasilevskiy, and the Bolts have to hope it doesn't signal a slide back to the poor form that saw the Russian netminder surrender 23 goals in a five-game stretch in January.
