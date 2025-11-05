Vasilevskiy stopped 31 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Vasilevskiy gave up more than two goals for the first time in four games, and this was his first loss in that span. The Avalanche's pair of quick tallies early in the second period ended up being the difference in the game. The 31-year-old netminder dropped to 3-4-2 with a 2.67 GAA and a .900 save percentage through nine starts, though he has largely bounced back from his slow start to the season. The Lightning's road trip ends with another challenging matchup in Vegas on Thursday.