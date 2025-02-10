Vasilevskiy stopped 32 of 35 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Vasilevskiy wasn't at his best, but he came away with his fifth win in six outings. He's allowed 13 goals in that span, which includes one shutout win. The 30-year-old netminder is up to 25-15-3 with a 2.32 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 43 starts this season. He's had no fewer than 30 wins in any of the last seven campaigns and should get to that mark again, with an outside chance of the 40-win mark. He's also posted his best ratios since 2021-22. The Lightning's next chance is Feb. 23 at home versus the low-scoring Kraken.