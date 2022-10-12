Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 39 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Vasilevskiy's ninth NHL season got off to a rather pedestrian start. He rejected all 14 shots he saw in the first period, but the Rangers were able to beat him three times on 25 shots over the final two frames to get the win. Vasilevskiy has never taken more than 18 losses in a season in his career, and his .916 save percentage from 2021-22 was the lowest he's posted when playing in at least 40 games. Despite this early loss, the 28-year-old should continue to be one of the best goalies and a reliable workhorse for fantasy managers.