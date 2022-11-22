Vasilevskiy turned aside 24 shots during Monday's 5-3 loss to the visiting Bruins.

Vasilevskiy, who didn't face his first shot Monday until the 11:33 mark of the first period, surrendered what most would consider a soft goal, an unscreened slap shot from the right face-off circle by David Krejci, which tied the game at 1-1 and appeared to turn around the game's momentum. The 28-year-old netminder allowed five unanswered markers, dropping his first decision in four starts. Vasilevskiy (7-6-1) also yielded five tallies during the Nov. 11 loss to the Capitals.