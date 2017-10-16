Sustr will be a healthy scratch for Monday's game against Detroit.

Even though the 26-year-old has logged over 70 games for Tampa Bay each of the last three seasons, he hasn't played since opening night -- where he went minus-two and committed a minor penalty. With Mikhail Sergachev and Dan Girardi joining Tampa Bay's defensive corps for the 2017-18 season, Sustr may simply be the odd man out.