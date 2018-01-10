Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Struggling for spot in lineup
Sustr has been relegated to the press box in nine of the Lightning's previous 16 outings.
Even when he is in the lineup, Sustr is logging a paltry 11:54 of ice time per game this season. Unsurprisingly, the 26-year-old has registered a mere two goals, zero assists, and 18 shots in his limited opportunities. An injury to Dan Girardi (neck) could open the door to some additional ice for the Czech, but it's unlikely to be long term.
