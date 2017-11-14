Sustr slotted back into the lineup Sunday after being a healthy scratch.

With the emergence of Jake Dotchin and Mikhail Sergachev, both Sustr and Slater Koekkoek are battling for the last spot on the blue line. He finished plus-1 on Sunday, but has no points in seven games this season. Sustr has no fantasy value in this situation.

