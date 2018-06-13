Andreoff was dealt to Tampa Bay on Wednesday in exchange for goaltender Peter Budaj.

It's difficult to see how this helps Andreoff get ice time, as the Lightning are well-stocked with centers and don't really have a place for him at present time. Unless the Lightning plan to flip him somewhere else as part of a package to get something they really need, this move appears more likely to land Andreoff with AHL Syracuse than it does to give him fantasy value in Tampa.

