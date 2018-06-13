Lightning's Andy Andreoff: Dealt to Lightning
Andreoff was dealt to Tampa Bay on Wednesday in exchange for goaltender Peter Budaj.
It's difficult to see how this helps Andreoff get ice time, as the Lightning are well-stocked with centers and don't really have a place for him at present time. Unless the Lightning plan to flip him somewhere else as part of a package to get something they really need, this move appears more likely to land Andreoff with AHL Syracuse than it does to give him fantasy value in Tampa.
